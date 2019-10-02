Oscar winner Helen Mirren starrer HBO historical drama, “Catherine the Great” will debut on October 21, the channel has announced.

Helen Mirren will play the tumultuous monarch and politician who ruled the Russian empire and transformed its place in the world in the 18th century.

Over the course of four one-hour parts, the enthralling limited series charts Catherine’s reign as the intelligent, resourceful and utterly determined Empress who fights off threats to her crown, and expands Russia’s borders as far as the Black Sea and Crimea, turning the nation into a great global power.

“Catherine The Great” is a sweeping epic that also follows the love affair between Catherine and Russian military leader Grigory Potemkin (Jason Clarke), the most extraordinary woman and man of their age, who formed a singular and powerful relationship that helped shape the future of Russian politics.

The series is directed by Philip Martina and written by Nigel Williams.

HBO says the limited series will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.

