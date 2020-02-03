Web Analytics
CATL signs battery supply agreement with Tesla

Tesla

SHANGHAI: China’s top electric vehicle battery maker CATL said on Monday it has signed a battery supply agreement with Tesla.

Tesla will determine the battery purchase volume between July 2020 and June 2022, according to its own needs, CATL said in a stock exchange filing, adding the agreement does not impose restrictions on Tesla’s purchase volume.

Tesla, which has a long-standing battery supply agreement with Japan’s Panasonic Corp (6752.T), said during its earnings call last week that its pact with LG Chem (051910.KS) and CATL was at a smaller scale.

Tesla is building Model 3 vehicles from its $2 billion Shanghai factory, which started delivering cars last year, and has said it would diversify battery supplies for the plant.

