Cattle market established in Kashmore

KASHMORE: Despite lockdown in the Sindh province to control over spike of coronavirus cases, a cattle market has been setup in Kashmore district.

People in large number have reached the market along with their livestock by neglecting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed by the government.

The masses in the cattle market are not exercising social distancing neither wearing masks.

It may be noted that the deputy commissioner of Kashmore has ordered to completely seal three towns of the districts.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said on Wednesday record 1,824 new coronavirus cases were detected in the province over the previous 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 32,910.

He had said 29 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the total number of fatalities to 555. He added 367 patients are in critical condition while 56 are on ventilators.

t may be noted that the government of Sindh on Monday had eased the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic, allowing businesses to resume activities five days a week and barred Saturdays and Sundays — from 6am-7pm.

A notification issued from Sindh Home Department said: “Business timings except pharmacies and essential services — Five days per week (Monday-Friday) from Morning to Maghreb (6:00 am to 7:00 pm).

The order has come into effect and would remain valid till June 30, 2020.

