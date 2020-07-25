Cattle market will operate till 7pm in Karachi   

KARACHI: In line with the directions of Sindh government, the administration of Asia’s biggest cattle market in Karachi has announced that the market will operate till 7pm from today onward, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for the Karachi’s Super Highway cattle market said that business activities in the market will be closed by 7 pm from today, adding that no one will be allowed to enter in the market after the prescribed time.

He urged the traders and the customers to cooperate with the administration in implementing the standard operating procedures set by the provincial government.

Earlier on July 15, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had allowed the establishment of cattle markets across the province ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The decision had been taken in a meeting chaired by Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah here in Karachi.

It had been decided in the meeting that cattle markets across the province would be allowed to set up with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs). According to proposed SOPs, cattle markets should be established 2-5 kilometers outside city limits. The government had restricted the elderly and children from visiting the markets.

