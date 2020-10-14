CBC rolls out regulations for chai dhabas after complaint of drugs

KARACHI: Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) has reportedly convened a session on Wednesday after it received complaints of ‘drugs’ exchanging hands in the local tea bistros (chai dhabas) across Defense Housing Authority (DHA) area, ARY News reported.

The session concurred to keep a disciplinary check on all tea houses within its jurisdiction and rolled out a set of regulations for these to follow.

In this vein, the meeting has agreed to direct all the chai dhabas across DHA to constitute a committee and nominate a focal person for the correspondence between them and the cantonment authorities.

The regulatory Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) rolled out in the CBC meeting today noted that their implementation will be made mandatory to restrict the trade of drugs via chai dhabas.

In its bid to contain the said drug trade, the authority has instructed installation of CCTV cameras in the vicinity of these chai dhabas in order to monitor any suspicious activity or dealings.

Furthermore, the regulations also restrict the dhaba owners from spreading their chairs and seating arrangements beyond footpaths and roads.

The board meeting, moreover, proposed in its regulations that no costumers of these dhabas will not be allowed to arrive after half past 11 AM (or 11:30 AM)

