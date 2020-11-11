CCI authorizes nation-wide programme to prevent child malnutrition

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI), where it was decided to launch a nation-wide programme for preventing malnutrition in children, ARY NEWS reported.

A handout detailing the meeting shared that the five-year malnutrition programme would cost upto Rs350 billion, of which 50 percent each would be contributed by the Centre and provinces.

Around 30 percent of the population would benefit from the programme, which would include training of the health workers and provision of a food crop to prevent malnutrition among children.

The provinces would manage the role of health workers, besides identifying areas of implementation and later implementing it with the support of the Centre.

It was further announced in the handout that the next CCI meeting would be held in January next year, where the shortage of power resources would be discussed.

The meeting would mull over matters relating to water, gas, oil that are key components of energy production in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while speaking during the meeting said that the energy issues impact the country on the whole and there should be a consensus on the matter in order to provide maximum benefit to the masses.

According to the minutes of the meeting shared a day before, it had to discuss 17 point agenda including recommendations of Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) on IRSA act, Amendment in the OGRA Ordinance 2002, a decision on population census results, handing over the control of Chasma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) to Punjab, Windfall levy, Royalty on LPG, import of LNG, implementation of Article 158 and 172(3) of the constitution of Pakistan and implementation of Kazi Committee Methodology for calculation of Net Hydle Power Profit.

