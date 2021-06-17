CCI forms committee to finalise National Electricity Policy 2021 draft

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the 46th meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in Islamabad today (Thursday).

According to a handout issued regarding the meeting, the session headed by Imran Khan was attended by federal ministers, attorney general, and other concerned officials.

The meeting discussed in detail the draft of the National Electricity Policy 2021.

It was decided to constitute a committee to further deliberate upon the proposed policy. The body will present the final draft before the CCI in its next meeting on Monday.

The committee comprises the finance minister, energy minister, law minister, SAPM for Power and chief ministers of the four provinces.

In April this year, the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) had endorsed the proposed draft National Electricity Policy 2021 and issued directions to the power division to incorporate the agreed recommendations and submit them to the cabinet and CCI for final approval.

