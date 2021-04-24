CCTV footage of attack on former Pemra chairman Absar Alam surfaces

ISLAMABAD: The Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the attack on former Pemra chairman Absar Alam has surfaced on Saturday, ARY News reported.

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, it can be seen that the attacker easily escaped the spot after opening fire at Absar Alam in Islamabad’s F-11 Park.

The face of a gunman was not clearly visible in the footage.

Former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (Pemra), Absar Alam, was shot in Islamabad on April 20.

According to police, Alam was attacked by an unknown gunman when he was in F-11 Park for an evening walk. He received a bullet in his abdomen.

A case was also registered against unidentified men for firing former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam at Shalimar Police station.

