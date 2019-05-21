CCTV footage of female student’s rape in Rawalpindi could not be obtained

RAWALPINDI: Surveillance camera footage of the rape incident of a young female student could not be obtained despite passage of several days, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police said surveillance camera footage of the vehicle used in rape could not be obtained. The private housing society administration has been requested for the CCTV footage, which hopefully would soon be provided, police said.

Police said the rape took place near the housing society at a little distance from the GT Road. The student has gone home along her relatives after completion of DNA test, she said.

She had been residing at a private hostel for the last six years. Sources said she had not visited home for six years for she was angry with her family.

On May 19, a court here had granted the police a five-day remand of the four accused, who allegedly raped a young woman in Rawalpindi.

Aamir, Rashid Minhas, Naseer, and Azeem were remanded to the Rawat Police which were investigating the matter.

The accused had allegedly raped the young student as she headed out of her hostel in Rawalpindi. Three of the accused belong to Rawalpindi Police.

The Chief Police Officer Rawalpindi, Captain (Retd.) Faisal Rana had said that the persons responsible will be brought to justice.

He had said that all the personnel were suspended from the service, whereas they will be terminated if found guilty.

