CCTV footage of killing of Maulana Adil Khan surfaces

KARACHI: ARY News has obtained two closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages of the brutal murder of prominent religious scholar and head of Jamia Farooqia Maulana Adil Khan in Karachi, ARY News reported.

In the footage, it can be seen that Maulana Adil Khan, in a Toyota Vigo, reached a shopping centre situated in Karachi’s Shah Faisal area.

A man came out of the vehicle and went inside the shopping centre to buy something while Maulana Adil Khan kept sitting in his vehicle.

Meanwhile, three suspects riding on a motorcycle reached there. They stopped their motorcycle on the other side of the road and two of them approved the religious scholar after crossing the road.

They opened fire on Maulana Adil Khan and managed to escape from the scene on their motorcycle.

Experts said that it seemed that the assassins were chasing Maulana Adil Khan and the knew his route and daily plan.

Earlier today, renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil and his driver had been gunned down by unidentified armed men in Karachi.

According to the details, Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil had been on his way when unidentified armed men, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on his vehicle in Shah Faisal Colony.

Resultantly, Maulana Adil and his driver had suffered multiple bullet injuries and were rushed to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. Hospital sources had said that two bullets hit Maulana Adil, including one to the neck which proved fatal.

