CCTV footage of Ali Raza Abidi’s murder

KARACHI: ARY News has received the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the brutal murder of former Muttahida Quami Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi.

Erstwhile member of the National Assembly, Syed Ali Raza Abidi, was shot on the night of Dec 25 outside his residence in Defence area of the metropolis.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed that two unidentified assailants chased Abidi on a motorcycle and when the former MQM-P leader stopped his car in front of his residence, in Khayaban-e-Ittehad locality, one of the assailants opened fire on Abidi and managed to escape from the scene.

Police officials said that the former MQM leader was alone in his car when he was attacked. The officials confirmed that he received bullet injuries in the attack and was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from police authorities.

As per the postmortem report of the body, “Two bullets pierced in the chest of Ali Raza Abidi, one each in shoulder and neck.”

The funeral prayers for slain former MNA will be offered in the afternoon on Wednesday (today).

