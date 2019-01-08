CCTV footage of killing of PTI leader in DG Khan surfaces

DERA GHAZI KHAN: ARY News has acquired the Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of killing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Rashid Bukhari on Tuesday.

Bukhari was attacked by the unknown assailants four days back in Dera Ghazi Khan, outside his house.

The CCTV footage shows that the attackers easily escaped the spot after firing at Rashid Bukhari, the PTI leader.

The assassinated PTI leader was hit in the head, which caused his death in the city’s medical facility.

The attack was widely condemned by the political leaders and the people belonging from the various walks of the society.

Meanwhile, the police despite making tall claims, failed to arrest the attackers, so far.

Back in December 2016, a local leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was shot dead by armed gunmen outside the Sitara market in Islamabad.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, a local leader from Gujar Khan and businessman, was shot by unknown assailants. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his bullet injuries.

