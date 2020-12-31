CCTV captures the moment gas explosion rips through house

In a horrific incident, a devastating gas explosion ripped through a home, leaving a woman and her young daughter in the hospital, in England’s Wythenshawe.

According to the details, a 32-year-old woman and her two children were asleep upstairs when the gas blast ripped through the home.

On being informed, police and rescue officials shifted the woman and the children to the hospital. Police confirmed that they have since been discharged unhurt.

The CCTV footage of the incident illustrates the force of the blast. It shows a fierce flash from the explosion as a window frame is blown out. Debris ends up lying on the road outside the house, The Manchester Evening News, reported.

The police said that the blast, caused by a butane gas cylinder, blew out the front and back windows and caused severe structural damage.

A man, 43, who hasn’t been named, was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder; and arson with intent to endanger life.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that he remained in custody. Detectives have been granted more time to continue to question him.

Comments

comments