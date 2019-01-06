CDA removes encroachment from Quaid-e-Azam University

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has removed encroachments from land of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The CDA in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, police and Rangers launched an anti-encroachment drive against structures illegally built on land of educational institutions in the capital.

Some 80 kanals of the Quaid-e-Azam University’s land have been retrieved in the operation. The lawn of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari’s house, which was built on encroached land of the university, was also demolished.

Slamming the demolition of a part of the PPP leader’s residence, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari blasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for what he said targeting political opponents under the garb of the drive.

Earlier, on July 10, 2018, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had declared all buildings constructed in violation of the federal capital master plan in the areas of Bani Gala and Sector E-11 illegal.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Athar Minallah, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, announced the decision on a petition against illegal constructions in the upscale Bani Gala and Sector E-11(Golra Revenue Estate).

