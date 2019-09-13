CDA illegal contracts: Accountability court to indict suspects on Oct 2

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad has fixed October 2 to indict suspects in a case related to the illegal contracts in Capital Development Authority (CDA), ARY News reported on Friday.

Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing of the case where prime suspect Iftikhar Rahim and other accused persons were produced before the court.

The judge questioned regarding the provision of reference copies to all suspects in the case.

Lawyers from both sides apprised the court that they have received copies of the reference.

Bashir remarked that the court should indict suspects today if the copies have reached in the hands of counsels of both parties.

However, the lawyers sought more time to read the reference before the indictment of suspects.

The judge further inquired about the presence of other accused persons in the jail. Lawyers responded that there is no suspect left behind in the prison cell.

Later, the accountability court fixed October 2 for the indictment of the suspects in the CDA illegal contracts case and adjourned the hearing.

Comments

comments