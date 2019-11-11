CDA officer removed over alleged involvement in plots scam

ISLAMABAD: Another officer of Capital Development Authority (CDA), who was facing charges of illegal allotment of plots, was removed from his post on Monday, ARY News reported.

Establishment Division, after taking approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan, has issued a notification removing CDA Member Estate and Admin Khushal Khan from his post.

Sources said that his services were surrendered to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

It is pertinent to mention here that CDA director Fariduddin among fiver officers had been suspended in the mega land scam.

Read More: Four CDA officials suspended over complaint filed at citizens portal

Earlier on April 19, four officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had been suspended after they had failed resolve a complaint filed by a citizen at the Pakistan Citizens Portal set up on orders of the prime minister.

Those suspended included Director CDA Fariduddin and Assistant Director InayatUllah. The action had been taken by the Prime Minister Office on a complaint forwarded by a citizen through the online portal. The complaint was pertaining to an encroachment on his plot in Islamabad and he was approaching relevant authorities for a month, but didn’t get justice.

