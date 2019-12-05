CDA restructured over orders of federal government

ISLAMABAD: The directions have been issued to run advertisement of the posting of a ‘managing director’ instead of ‘chairman’ of Capital Development Authority (CDA) in the initiation of the restructuring process of the institution over orders of the federal government, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been restructured in light of the guidance of the federal government as the position of ‘chairman’ was replaced by ‘managing director’. The relevant authorities issued orders to run an advertisement for the appointment of the managing director of CDA.

Chief Commission of Islamabad will perform duties as acting MD CDA until the formal appointment made by the higher authorities on the position.

The Ministry of Interior will seek approval from the federal cabinet after nominating five members for the CDA board. Sources said that the ministry recommended five names for the CDA board including Kamran Lashari, Nayyar Ali Dada, Ali Asghar, Rehmatullah and Muhammad Ali.

Moreover, the concerned authorities have also released orders to CDA for finalisation and approval of the new building parameters for the federal capital within two days.

Read: PM Imran directs CDA to execute new building code in Islamabad

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet had directed to formulate an action plan and the timeline for the restructuring of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) during its session held on November 5.

On October 7, Prime Minister Imran Khan had okayed re-structuring plan of CDA and directed to table the plan in the upcoming federal cabinet meeting for final approval.

In a step to ensure the protection of green areas in Islamabad, the premier had also directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to execute new building code in the capital city at the earliest.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran said that keeping in view population growth in Islamabad, it was necessary to execute new building bylaws immediately in the federal capital.

He directed the CDA to take adequate measures to meet the demand of potable water for the masses. The prime minister also directed the body to evolve a comprehensive plan to meet the requirements of the future.

Comments

comments