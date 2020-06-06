CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs 36.18bn for 2020-21

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Planning Commission on Saturday chaired a meeting of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) to approve 13 projects worth Rs 36.18 billion for the next fiscal year, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting was attended by secretary planning and top officials from federal ministries and departments.

The projects pertaining to energy, physical planning and housing, science and technology, transport and communications and water reservoirs were tabled before the meeting for the approval.

The CDWP forwarded United States Dollar (USD) 7.2 billion ML-1 project to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval along with four other projects worth Rs 184 billion.

The committee approved Rs 1493.10 million for a 132 KV grid station at Bin Qasim Industrial Park (BQIP) along with giving a nod to a Rs 2806.4 million project aimed at changing low tension (LT) bare conductors with ABC cables in Peshawar, Bannu and other areas.

Two projects pertaining to physical planning and housing were tabled before the meeting for approval including a Rs 1180.09 million project for development of Ziarat Town Balochistan and Rs 4545.488 million for new campus of Pakistan Institute of Development and Economics.

Two science and technology projects including Rs 1456.14 for University of Turbat phase-II and Rs 1386.462 for new campus of University of Swabi were also approved by the meeting.

The CDWP also approved four transport and communications projects and forwarded it to ECNEC for approval.

