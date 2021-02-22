CDWP approves Rs25 billion development projects

ISLAMABAD: Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting on Monday approved four projects at an estimated cost of Rs25 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs44.3 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP meeting, which was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, also had senior officials from the Planning Commission, federal ministries/divisions, and representatives from provincial governments in attendance.

Projects related to health and transport & communications were presented in the meeting.

According to officials, three health-related projects worth Rs17 billion were approved in the meeting. These included ‘Khyber Institute of Child Health & Children Hospital District Peshawar’ worth Rs7.99 billion; ‘Strengthening of DHQ Hospital (building capacity to respond Covid-19 and future pandemics) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ worth Rs3.34 billion; and ‘Establishment of 200-bedded Mother & Child Hospital and Nursing College in Bahawalnagar’ worth Rs5.62 billion.

CDWP last week had approved two projects worth Rs five billion besides recommending three projects worth Rs 53.50 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

