CDWP approves eight development projects worth Rs31 billion

ISLAMABAD: Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved eight projects worth 31.6 billion rupees and recommended five projects amounting to 195.1 billion rupees to ECNEC for consideration.

CDWP approved eight projects in the meeting held in Islamabad, presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Projects related to Devolution and Area Development, Education, Energy, Governance, Health Industries and Commerce, Food and Agriculture and Physical Planning and Housing were presented in the meeting.

According to a press release, a project related to Devolution & Area Development namely “Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP)” worth Rs. 15524.58 million was referred to ECNEC. The overall objective of the project is to contribute to the reduction of poverty in Southern Punjab region.

Two projects related to Education were presented in the meeting. The first project was “Establishment & Operation of Basic Education Community Schools” worth Rs. 5194.558 million and “Improving Human Development Indicators in Pakistan with focus on MDGS is relating to education and six EFA Goals” worth Rs. 3306.024 million were approved in the meeting with the direction that the Ministry of Baluchistan will not come up for any further revision of both the projects.

Four projects related to Energy were presented in the meeting. First project titled “500 kV Chakwal substation” worth Rs. 8956.39 million and “Hydropower & Renewable Energy-II, Gilgit Baltistan(KFW) ” worth Rs. 2260.194 were approved.

Two projects “Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project” worth Rs. 122977.00 million and “Evacuation of power for Wind power project at Jhampir and Gharo” worth Rs. 13405.87 million were recommended to ECNEC for approval.

Two projects related to Governance namely “Punjab Cities Program, (PCP)” worth Rs. 32530.24 million and “Pakistan Single window” worth Rs. 10640.617 million were referred to ECNEC.

A project related to Health namely “Procurement, Installation and Commissioning of Medical Equipment for three Hospitals in Afghanistan including 60-bed Nishtar Kidney Hospital, Jalalabad, 200 bed Jinnah Hospital, Kabul, and 100 bed Naib Amanullah Khan Logari Hospital, Logar” worth Rs. 2355.537 million was approved by CDWP.

A project related to Physical Planning & Housing presented in the meeting titled “Construction of three Sewerage Treatment Plants and Related Sewerage System to Treat the Waste Water Falling into Korang River, Rawal Lake and Their Area of ICT” worth Rs. 3971.35 million was reconsidered due to change in shape and cost of the project and this project also approved by CDWP.

Senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting.

Comments

comments