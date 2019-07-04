CDWP seeks approval of ECNEC for eight projects

ISLAMABAD: Central Development Working Party (CDWP) greenlighted eight projects worth Rs11 billion during a session held on Thursday in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Khusro Bakhtiar, chaired the session which also forwarded a summary to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for its final approval to allocate funds for the projects.

The working party recommended initiation of eight development projects worth Rs206 billion including Rs125 billion worth project of ’10 Billion Tree Tsunami’ Phase-I.

While addressing the session, Bakhtiar said, “10 billion Tree Tsunami is an important project of our government and we hope for the selection of environment friendly trees by the concerned department.”

Read More: CDWP okays project worth Rs202mn in Ghotki

He added, “The government has prioritised completion of all of its projects on time.”

Earlier on April 24, CDWP had approved a project at a cost of 202.412 million rupees providing stone pitching and stone apron along Qadirpur Loop Bund in Ghotki to protect infrastructure from floods.

The CDWP also referred a project related to mass media Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Integrated Tourism Development Project worth 17 billion rupees to ECNEC for consideration.

The project aimed at development of tourism in KP for economic growth, employment and revenue generation, progress of local communities and poverty reduction through construction of roads, tourism allied infrastructure and creating enabling environment for private sector operations.

Comments

comments