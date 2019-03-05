‘Cease-fire violation jumped since Modi came to power in 2014’

According to Washington Post, the number of cease-fire violations has jumped ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in India in 2014.

Quoting Happymon Jacob, the author of a recent book on clashes between India and Pakistan in Kashmir, the United States news outlet wrote that under Modi, Indian commanders have “complete freedom to decide” when and how to fire.

“Last year was the worst year for such cross-border firing in 15 years, according to data from the Indo-Pak Conflict Monitor, an independent research initiative, with each side reporting 2,000 or more incidents.” The report highlights that nearly eight people have been killed and more than a dozen injured on the Line of Control since the recent escalation between India and Pakistan. The situation between the neighbouring countries turned hostile in a tit-for-tat airstrikes following the Pulwama attack that killed over 40 Indian troops in occupied Kashmir on Feb 14. Read More: Abhinandan not released under pressure, FM Qureshi asserts In a response to Indian aggression of Feb 26 at the Line of Control, two fighter jets of Indian Air Force were shot down by Pakistan Air Force in broad day light on Feb 27. Pakistan had clarified that it hit the Indian targets as a demonstration of its defense capability towards the Indian provocation.

