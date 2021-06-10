CEC announces Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections schedule

MUZAFFARABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Azad Kashmir on Thursday announced schedule for the regional election to be held on July 25, ARY News reported.

“In the election 32,20,546 Kashmiris could cast their votes,” chief election commissioner Azad Kashmir said. “In the polls 15,19,347 male voters and 12,97,747 female voters will be eligible to cast their votes,” chief election commissioner said.

The elections will be held to elect 45 representatives of the legislative assembly, including 33 in Azad Kashmir and 12 for Kashmiri migrants.

“Four constituencies have been enhanced in this election,” chief election commissioner (CEC) said.

AJK Election Commission has asked the candidates to submit their nomination papers till June 21. Scrutiny of the nomination papers of candidates will be held on June 22.

“Objections against the nomination papers could be submitted by June 27, while appeals against approval or rejection of the nominations could be filed on June 30 and July 1st”, according to the schedule.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers on July 02, while the final list of candidates will be displayed on July 03.

The election symbols will be allotted on July 04, chief election commissioner (CEC) announced.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and other parties have issued party tickets to their candidates for the Azad Kashmir election.

Comments

comments