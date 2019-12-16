ISLAMABAD: The government and the opposition parties in the Parliament on Monday failed to reach consensus over appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY NEWS reported.

The deadlock between the two sides over finalizing names of the chief election commissioner and the members of the ECP persisted today and the meeting held for the matter concluded without achieving any results.

The today’s meeting was held at the chamber of the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser. After no outcome of the sittings, the sources said that the Chairman Senate Saddiq Sanjrani and the lower house speaker would submit a report in the high court over progress made in this regard.

The two would seek further time from the court for the top appointments in the country’s electoral body.

Earlier in the day, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser met with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at his chamber in Islamabad.

Matters of mutual interest, appointment of new chief election commissioner and other members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, current political situation in the country and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Qaiser said many formulas are under consideration for the appointment of new CEC and other members of the ECP. He hoped that the issue will be resolved today with consensus.

