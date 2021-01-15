CEC directs strict implementation of ECP code of conduct during by-polls

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Friday issued directives for the upcoming by-elections in the country in order to ensure free and fair and transparent polls, ARY NEWS reported.

In his directives, the CEC ECP said that measures should be taken to ensure that the polls process should remain transparent and free and fair.

“The code of conduct for the election process should be implemented in its true letter and spirit,” he said and warned that strict action would be taken over any violation of the code of conduct.

He directed the ECP officials to take assistance from district administration, police and Rangers for the implementation of the code of conduct.

“Action should be taken against government employees for influencing the election process,” he said while further directing for action against DRO, RO and DMO over any failure to implement the ECP rules.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a major development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on December 17 decided to hold by-elections on all the vacant seats across the country, which earlier faced a delay owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More: ECP issues schedule for by-election in Sindh, Balochistan

According to the details, the decision was taken at a meeting of the ECP presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad.

On the occasion, Sultan Raja directed to issue a schedule for by-polls on the vacant posts. He also directed to take measures to ensure implementation of the COVID-19-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the by-elections.

Comments

comments