Sikandar Sultan Raja sworn in as CEC

ISLAMABAD: Sikandar Sultan Raja has been sworn in as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), ARY News reported on Monday.

سکندر سلطان راجہ نے الیکشن کمشنر کا حلف اٹھا لیا۔ سکندر سلطان راجہ نے الیکشن کمشنر کا حلف اٹھا لیا۔#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Monday, January 27, 2020

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmad administered him the oath to the new election chief of Pakistan at a ceremony held at the Supreme Court in Islamabad.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs had notified Sikandar Sultan Raja, a former bureaucrat, as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Friday for a five-year term.

Moreover, the oath-taking of the two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also scheduled to be held today at the head office of the ECP in Islamabad.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan will administer oath to Nasir Durrani and Shah Mohammad Jatoi as members of the ECP from Sindh and Balochistan respectively.

The Parliamentary Affairs had notified the appointment of the two members after President Arif Alvi endorsed their appointment under Article 213 and 215 read with Article 48 of the Constitution.

The government and the opposition after prolonged dialogue and a stalemate over the election commission appointments had reached to an agreement recently for the vacancies of the CEC and two members of the election commission.

