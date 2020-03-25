Here is what celebrities are doing during self-quarantine

Many countries have gone into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even celebrities are taking a break from their fast-paced lifestyles and learning how to keep themselves busy at home.

Here’s what your favourite stars are upto during self-quarantine:

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain

The couple are spending their time by taking care of each other. Yasir can be seen braiding Iqra’s hair in a video she posted on Instagram.

Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir

The newly-wed star stepped in the kitchen to cook a full-desi meal for her husband. She showed off her cooking skills on social media.

Asim Azhar

The singer too has found something to keep himself busy during the lock down. He opted for singing his heart out and even entertained all his fans by posting a video on Instagram.

Hareem Farooq

The actress seems to be just enjoying her time off at home and lounging around in her comfortable pajamas.

Osman Khalid Butt

The actor took this opportunity to connect with his fans by doing a ‘ask me anything’ session on Instagram.

Ali Safina

The is keeping himself busy by playing video games.

