Celebrities hail PM Imran Khan’s stance on protecting minorities in Pakistan

PM Imran Khan

Amid the worst communal violence in India’s capital, celebrities have lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for his firm stance on protecting minorities in Pakistan.

In his latest tweet, the premier warned people against targeting non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship in Pakistan else they will be dealt with strictly. He reiterated that minorities are equal citizens of this country.

Following this, many local stars took to Twitter to praise him.

Superstar Mahira Khan thanked him and wroteThis is MY Pakistan’s leader!!! Say it loud and clear.”

Actor Fahad Mustafa retweeted PM Khan’s tweet and said “Pakistan Sab Ke like (Pakistan for everyone)”

 

Singer Farhan Saeed said he is a proud voter of Imran Khan. “Proud to have voted for you, and pray for you every day. May you take Pakistan to the heights we only dreamt of. Amen,” he wrote.

Starlet Mansha Pasha wants people to read the prime minister’s tweet.

The death toll in Delhi violence has passed 30 after people protested against the controversial citizenship amendment law.

