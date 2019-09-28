Pakistani celebrities from showbiz and sports lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at United Nations General Assembly in which he raised issues like Kashmir, Islamophobia and urged the international community to rise up to the challenge of climate change.

‘Pyare Afzal’ Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, actresses Mehwish Hayat, Sanam Saeed, singers Ali Zafar, Farhan Saeed and former star cricketer Wasim Akram took to Twitter to heap praise upon what they termed the “true leader” of the country.

“Thankful to Allah for blessing us with PM Imran Khan who today proved that he is not just a leader of Pakistan & Kashmir but a Leader for all Muslims & one of the biggest voices of humanity & Islam. May Allah protect him,” wrote actor Hamza Ali Abbasi in a tweet.

This is the stuff leaders are made of. A heartfelt, sensitive, well backed and impassioned plea for human rights and awareness by our PM at the United Nations General Assembly,” wrote actress Sanam Saeed soon after the PM’s speech.

Former cricketer and one of the world’s top fast bowlers Wasim Akram also tweeted about why he feels “we are being represented with the true voice of Pakistan”.

Here are some of the other tweets celebrities did after the PM’s speech at the world body.

PM Khan, in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, warned there would be a bloodbath once India lifts its restrictions in Occupied Kashmir which have been in force since the Modi government revoked the region’s decades-old autonomy in August and detained thousands of people.

The premier also warned the world about the threats Modi government’s Hindu-supremacist agenda poses to the world and how suppressing the freedom movement of Kashmir can result in a nuclear war.

He also touched upon the topic of Islamophobia and maintained that some political leaders coined the term “radical Islamic terrorism” for political benefits and shed light upon how the resulting hate then led to Islamophobia in the west.

