Celebrities light up Instagram with Eid ul Azha posts

As Muslims around the world are celebrating the second Islamic festival of the year—Eid-ul-Azha which is marked by feasts and prayers, Pakistani celebrities extended wishes and shared their looks on social media.

From Eid greetings to stunning looks, here’s a round-up of what your favourite celebrities posted on Instagram.

Saba Qamar

The Hindi Medium actor shared her Eid day one look with the caption “Eid Mubarak 😍

May Allah accept your sacrifice and fulfill all your desires in life. Ameen ❤”

Ahad Raza Mir

The 25-year-old star shared a lovely picture with fiancee Sajal Aly and his brother donning shades and raising the swag level with style.

Mahira Khan

The starlet spent Eid away from home and shared how celebrating Eid without family isn’t easy. “I miss my azzu baby, I miss my family, my friends…so much right now.. most of all I miss this bench, my home 💕 being away for Eid this year has been tough. But the love I have gotten and I’m getting.. has made it easier. Alhumdulillah. Thank you.. my heart is filled with gratitude ♥️ Eid Mubarak to all! Praying for peace and blessings for all! Ameen,” she wrote.

Fahad Mustafa

Taking to the social media site, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actor shared pictures of his family celebrating Eid-ul-Azha.

Ayeza Khan

The actress celebrated Eid with her husband Danish Taimoor in Saudi Arabia and wished everyone a happy Eid. “Eid mubarak. Alhumdulillah we have performed Haj this year. Remember us in your prayers.” She shared it’s not easy to spend the festive occasion without her children Hoorain and Rayan who are missing their parents.

Mawra and Urwa Hocane

The Hocane sisters and Farhan Saeed posted for a family photo despite the singer not feeling well. “Eid Mubarak from my Mains & I #Family MashAllah. P.S Dragged an unwell Farhan Bhai into my frame for all of you. You’re welcome,” Mawra said in a post.

Imran Abbas

The actor’s style statement for Eid was on point as he shared his struggle with staying proper post-Qurbani. “Eid Day at home, the moment when your kurta gets crumpled post Qurbani no matter how much you try to stay proper,” he wrote.

Maya Ali

The Parey Hut Love lead exudes elegance in a black traditional outfit she posted on the social media platform.

Affan Waheed

Do Bol fame also made sure to share his Eid look with his fans and wished them on the occasion.

Hira Mani

The actress shared a picture with her goat whom she has named ‘Shair Bahadur’.

