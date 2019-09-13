Celebrities head to Muzaffarabad for Kashmir solidarity rally

Pakistani celebrities are on their way to attend a rally in Muzaffarabad in show of Kashmir solidarity.

In a picture shared by actor Humayun Saeed, known personalities from showbiz and sports which includes actors Maya Ali, Hareem Farooq, Javed Shaikh, singer Faakhir Mehmood and cricketer Shahid Afridi were spotted boarding a helicopter for Azad Kashmir.

“On our way to Kashmir on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call. Will be joining him at his big jalsa today in solidarity with our brothers and sisters of Kashmir #KashmirSolidarityJalsa #IStandWithKashmir,” Saeed tweeted.

On our way to Kashmir on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call. Will be joining him at his big jalsa today in solidarity with our brothers and sisters of Kashmir#KashmirSolidarityJalsa #IStandWithKashmir pic.twitter.com/HYBqms4e9R — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) September 13, 2019

Singer Shehzad Roy will also be joining the rally.

On my way to Muzaffarabad with lala buddy @SAfridiOfficial to show solidarity with #westandwithkashmir pic.twitter.com/LAoVJ3zwLW — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) September 13, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a massive public gathering today in the valley’s capital to protest against Indian brutalities in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Weather cleared up. On our way now finally. #LetsGoMuzaffarabad Shahid Afridi Official Posted by Faakhir Mehmood on Friday, September 13, 2019

Earlier, the premier called on people from all walks of life to join him at the public gathering to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation forces and to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them.

I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzzafarabad on Friday 13 Sept, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation forces; & to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 11, 2019

India imposed a curfew and blocked communications in the region on August 5 after revoking Article 370 stripping off the occupied valley of its special status.

Comments

comments