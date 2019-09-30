After Mehwish Hayat found herself embroiled in a controversy over her misconstrued remarks on Kashmir issue, Pakistani celebrities came out in her support.

At a charity event, Hayat was asked a question by a reporter about Kashmir, the video of which was leaked. The actress replied that she asked by the PR not to talk about Kashmir.

Social media was quick to react and many people called out the 36-year-old actor from coming under pressure and not raising her voice for Kashmiris.

The starlet, however, took to Twitter to clarify that the leaked video was taken out of context. She was requested by the PR to not issue any political statements as it might shift the focus from the orphans.

“The leaked video is being taken out of context. I’ve been the most vocal on #Kashmir issue globally & will continue to do so. I have big plans for next steps. This was a charity event & was requested by the PR not to be political ¬ distract from the orphans I was there to help,” she wrote.

The leaked video is being taken out of context. I’ve been the most vocal on #Kashmir issue globally & will continue to do so. I have big plans for next steps. This was a charity event & was requested by the PR not to be political ¬ distract from the orphans I was there to help — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) September 29, 2019

In response to this, celebs came forward to support their colleague.

Singer Shehzad Roy said she doesn’t have to give any clarifications and assured the actress that her colleagues are behind her.

“The way you articulated the human rights violation in Kashmir and passionately promoted Pakistan and the way it was reported in the international media, makes me a proud Pakistani,” he wrote.

The way you articulated the human rights violation in Kashmir and passionately promoted pakistan and the way it was reported in the international media, makes me a proud Pakistani. As Colleagues we are behind you. You don’t have to give clarifications for any leaked video https://t.co/gljW5ZDqJn — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) September 29, 2019

Host Iqrar-ul-Hassan said Hayat has proved by being vocal about the atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir that she loves her country more than her career, as this might lead to her not being considered for Bollywood projects.

It’s a dream of every Pakistani Artist to work in Bollywood but recently Mehwish Hayat proved by criticising Indian Policies that she loves her Country more than her Career… We all know she has always been vocal about Kashmir and Indian policies 👍 https://t.co/QsXlVsxerp — Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) September 29, 2019

Columnist Mehr Tarar urged people to think rationally and cut the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor some slack.

Leave Mehwish Hayat alone. Stop taking bits from videos & ascribing your own meanings. This obsession with sensationalism.. Try to be rational once in a while, it doesn't hurt: if Mehwish had been asked by God-knows-who to not talk about Kashmir, would she reveal that on camera? — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) September 29, 2019

Journalist Maria Memon agrees with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient’s clarification as well.

I thought so too! https://t.co/kk8hW0s1Xw — Maria Memon (@Maria_Memon) September 29, 2019

The starlet has been vocal about human rights violations in the occupied valley by the Indian government. She has spoken about it in various interviews and even penned an opinion piece for CNN calling out Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra for her faux celebrity activism.

