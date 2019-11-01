Celebrities mourn over horrific Tezgam incident

Pakistani celebrities have taken to social media to send prayers to the families of departed souls and victims of the Tezgam train incident.

Following the horrific incident, social media reactions are pouring in amid prayers and condolences for the people who died.

“Prayers & condolences for all those who lost their lives in the #Tezgam incident. Made even more tragic by the fact that it could’ve been prevented if adequate checks on baggage had been in place,” wrote Tamgha e Imtiaz recipient, Mehwish Hayat.

Prayers & condolences for all those who lost their lives in the #Tezgam incident. Made even more tragic by the fact that it could’ve been prevented if adequate checks on baggage had been in place. How was a restricted item , a gas cylinder allowed onboard?Safety has to come first — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) October 31, 2019

Taking about the affectees of Tezgam incident, Ushna Shah said, “Thoughts and prayers for the families of those who lost their lives.” She pointed out, “Now is not the time to victim blame, now is the time to mourn. I can not imagine losing a loved one, especially in this way. This is just so horrible.”

Ali Rehman Khan demanded accountability and asked people to recite Surah Al-Fatihah.

62 is not a small number! Someone has to be held accountable. The state of Pakistan Railways is abysmal. Nothing is changing for the better. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Please everyone recite Surah Al-Fatihah for the departed. May Allah bless their souls #Tezgam — Ali Rehman Khan (@alirehmankhan) October 31, 2019

Armeena Khan felt “so sad for the bereaved families and the victims of the #Tezgam accident.”

I feel so sad for the bereaved families and the victims of the #Tezgam accident. Is anyone going to be held accountable? I’m not confident. #RIP #RahimYarKhan #Whyislifesocheap — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) October 31, 2019

Legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi sent prayers for the victims and their families.

رحیم یارخان میں ہونیوالے اندھوناک حادثے میں جاں بحق افراد کے درجات کی بلندی کے لیے دعاگو ہوں۔ اللہ تعالیٰ سے دعا ہے کہ لواحقین کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائیں۔۔ آمین — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 31, 2019

Singer Asim Azhar asked the Almighty to have mercy.

Ya ALLAH reham farmaa. Aameen. #Pakistan — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 31, 2019

Veena Malik demanded a thorough investigation of the train fire incident.

Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.Footage coming from the site of the incident is heartwrenching.Authorities should investigate how & why were the gas cylinders allowed on board? This tragedy could have been avoided. #TezgamExpress #TrainAccident — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) October 31, 2019

According to officials, a few passengers were cooking breakfast Thursday morning when two of the gas cylinders exploded, setting three carriages of Tezgam Express ablaze near Rahim Yar Khan, taking the lives of at least 74 people with dozens injured.

Related: Funerals begin as town mourns victims of Tezgam train fire

The train was the Tezgam, a daily express service that runs back and forth between the southern port city of Karachi and Rawalpindi, adjacent to Islamabad.

But it was being diverted Thursday to carry pilgrims to the annual Tablighi Ijtema, one of Pakistan’s biggest religious gatherings, which sees up to 400,000 people descend on a tented village outside Lahore for several days to sleep, pray and eat together.

