Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Celebrities mourn over horrific Tezgam incident

Tezgam

Pakistani celebrities have taken to social media to send prayers to the families of departed souls and victims of the Tezgam train incident.

Following the horrific incident, social media reactions are pouring in amid prayers and condolences for the people who died.

Prayers & condolences for all those who lost their lives in the #Tezgam incident. Made even more tragic by the fact that it could’ve been prevented if adequate checks on baggage had been in place,” wrote Tamgha e Imtiaz recipient, Mehwish Hayat. 

Taking about the affectees of Tezgam incident, Ushna Shah said, “Thoughts and prayers for the families of those who lost their lives.” She pointed out, “Now is not the time to victim blame, now is the time to mourn. I can not imagine losing a loved one, especially in this way. This is just so horrible.”

Ali Rehman Khan demanded accountability and asked people to recite Surah Al-Fatihah.

Armeena Khan felt “so sad for the bereaved families and the victims of the #Tezgam accident.”

Legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi sent prayers for the victims and their families.

Singer Asim Azhar asked the Almighty to have mercy.

Veena Malik demanded a thorough investigation of the train fire incident.

According to officials, a few passengers were cooking breakfast Thursday morning when two of the gas cylinders exploded, setting three carriages of Tezgam Express ablaze near Rahim Yar Khan, taking the lives of at least 74 people with dozens injured.

Related: Funerals begin as town mourns victims of Tezgam train fire

The train was the Tezgam, a daily express service that runs back and forth between the southern port city of Karachi and Rawalpindi, adjacent to Islamabad.

But it was being diverted Thursday to carry pilgrims to the annual Tablighi Ijtema, one of Pakistan’s biggest religious gatherings, which sees up to 400,000 people descend on a tented village outside Lahore for several days to sleep, pray and eat together.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Kate Middleton feels sorry seeing Prince Harry, Meghan ‘so miserable’

Lifestyle

Taylor Swift to receive artist of decade award at AMAs this year

Lifestyle

‘I’ll be back’: Schwarzenegger and Hamilton keep promises in new…

Lifestyle

Apple TV+ gives US poet Dickinson a 21st century reboot


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close