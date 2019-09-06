Veteran actor Abid Ali passed away in Karachi on Thursday, at the age of 67.

He was admitted in the intensive care unit at a private hospital on Monday after being diagnosed with liver disease.

Following his sad demise, many celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences, shared heartfelt notes for the legendary actor and paid tribute to him for his services to the industry.

Parey Hutt Love star Maya Ali shared a heartfelt note and wrote “Truly we have lost a legend today, someone who can never be replaced.”

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish Hayat said he was “A great actor, a great director & above all a wonderful human being.”

It is with great sadness,I heard of the passing of Abid Ali Sahib. A great actor, a great director &above all a wonderful human being. Many fond memories of working with him. His presence in the industry will be sorely missed. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat.Ameen — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) September 5, 2019

Saba Qamar said the industry has lost a gem who “always brought so much light to everyone around him.”

Fahad Mustafa tweeted “You will be remembered.”

Baaji actor Osman Khalid Butt said “There will never be anyone like you.”

Actor Gohar Rasheed said Ali’s legacy “has inspired millions of actors like me.” He expressed gratitude for having the honour to work with him and be enlightened by his craft.

#AbidAli sahab your legacy has inspired millions of actors like me 🙏🏻 I had the honour to work with you, To be enlightened by your craft thankyou sir. In the end all actors have to exist the stage thou I wish the show went on for little longer you will surly be missed R.I.P 😔 — Mirza Gohar Rasheed (@GoharRsd) September 6, 2019

Ayesha Omar paid homage to him through an Instagram post. “Eternally grateful for all your contributions to the industry and to the country…. and for everything I learnt from you, in your gentle, majestic presence.”

Actor and director Humayun Saeed was deeply saddened to hear about his death. “We will miss you sir and your work will never be forgotten,” he wrote.

On Thursday night, a distressed Rahma Ali accused Ali’s second wife Rabia Noureen of preventing the family from seeing the deceased actor.

“I really want to tell the world that Rabia Naureen, my father’s second wife has left the hospital with his body,” Rahma said in a video message. “We don’t know where to go…we don’t even know where he lives,” she said.

She claimed Rabia has not disclosed the details of the burial. “It’s like she’s taking him away all over again,” she said.

Model Iman Ali, however, later shared on social media that her beloved father’s Namaz-e-Janaza will be held after Friday prayers at Masjid e Aashiq, Bahria Town.

Ali left behind three daughters from his first wife, Humaira Ali.

Born in Quetta, he is a recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance.The veteran actor rose to prominence with Amjad Islam Amjad’s play Waris. His last TV drama appearance was for ARY Digital’s Apnay Huwaye Paraye.

