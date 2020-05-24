Web Analytics
Celebrities extend prayers for PK-8303 crash victims on somber Eid

The joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr is not the same for many this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and the horrifying PK-8303 crash.

The festival usually sees people prepare delicious feasts, meet loved ones and plan family gatherings but this time around, the celebration is dampened by the current exceptional circumstance created by Covid-19 and the May 22 plane tragedy.

This was also manifest in Eid messages celebrities shared on social media platforms.

‘Let us continue to pray for Allah’s mercy’

 

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1) on

 

 

Eid Mubarak .

A post shared by Reema Khan (@iamreemakhan) on

 

