The joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr is not the same for many this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and the horrifying PK-8303 crash.

The festival usually sees people prepare delicious feasts, meet loved ones and plan family gatherings but this time around, the celebration is dampened by the current exceptional circumstance created by Covid-19 and the May 22 plane tragedy.

This was also manifest in Eid messages celebrities shared on social media platforms.

‘Let us continue to pray for Allah’s mercy’

Just as we spent Ramazan remembering Allah, repenting for our sins & praying for better times, let’s spend this Eid hoping, wishing & praying for our well-being & the well-being of our loved ones. Let us continue to pray for Allah’s mercy, for happiness and for life.

Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/gBNBq7L5Jy — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) May 23, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1) on May 23, 2020 at 1:24pm PDT

I just wish this year I could say to everyone Eid Mubarak and not have to give warnings, condolences or tell people to stay safe. I just hope in this minute, right now everyone is at peace, intouch with their loved ones and praying for a better tomorrow — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) May 23, 2020

Eid Mubarak to all! Be smart today, celebrate and enjoy Eid but follow SOPs. Remember you may love your family, but COVID doesn’t ! #CelebrateWisely #BeResponsible #EidWithSOPs — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) May 24, 2020

May the new moon bring peace and happiness and may the pain we all are going through be eased. Praying for Sabr to the families who lost their dear ones. — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) May 23, 2020

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak . A post shared by Reema Khan (@iamreemakhan) on May 23, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

