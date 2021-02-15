Pakistan Super League 6 (PSL6) is all set to kick off on Feb 20 with an exciting lineup of celebrities, ready to rock the stage!

The lineup for the highly-awaited opening ceremony of PSL6 was announced on the official Twitter handle of PSL late on Sunday, Feb. 14. Joining the official anthem Groove Mera singers Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal, and Young Stunners will be singer Imran Khan, and actor Humaima Malick.

Ab dekha ga crowd GROOVE MERA TV PE! Announcing the #HBLPSL6's fantastic opening ceremony lineup: Atif Alsam, Imran Khan, Humaima Malick and our #GrooveMera superstars, Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners! #MatchDikhao pic.twitter.com/0DaoQhHvEv — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 14, 2021

“Ab dekha ga crowd GROOVE MERA TV PE!” read the official announcement tweet.

Singer Ali Zafar, who has earlier performed two official anthems for PSL including Ab Khel Jamega, was also rumoured to perform at the glittering opening ceremony. However, he set the record straight on his official Twitter. “I will not be performing at the opening ceremony,” he said.

I will not be performing at the opening ceremony. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 14, 2021

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that parts of the opening ceremony will be filmed in a special studio space in Istanbul, Turkey.

