Singer Imran Khan to join ‘Groove Mera’ singers at PSL6 opening ceremony

PSL celebrities

Pakistan Super League 6 (PSL6)  is all set to kick off on Feb 20 with an exciting lineup of celebrities, ready to rock the stage!

The lineup for the highly-awaited opening ceremony of PSL6 was announced on the official Twitter handle of PSL late on Sunday, Feb. 14. Joining the official anthem Groove Mera singers Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal, and Young Stunners will be singer Imran Khan, and actor Humaima Malick.

Ab dekha ga crowd GROOVE MERA TV PE!” read the official announcement tweet.

Singer Ali Zafar, who has earlier performed two official anthems for PSL including Ab Khel Jamega, was also rumoured to perform at the glittering opening ceremony. However, he set the record straight on his official Twitter. “I will not be performing at the opening ceremony,” he said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that parts of the opening ceremony will be filmed in a special studio space in Istanbul, Turkey.

