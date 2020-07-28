Celebrities question ban on PUBG in Pakistan

Pakistani celebrities have raised their concerns about the ban on popular game Players’ Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG).

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday said that the game will remain blocked in the country till investigations into a suicide case linked with the game are completed.

Pakistani celebrities took to social media to question the ban on PUBG.

Actress Hania Amir turned to Twitter and said gaming is not a crime and bans achieve little other than angst and resentment.

“Instead of shutting down #PUBG, address and counter the issues that are a cause for concern and let them play for it is only but a game,” she added.

Gaming is not a crime and bans achieve little other than angst and resentment. Instead of shutting down #PUBG, address and counter the issues that are a cause for concern and let them play for it is only but a game! 🙏🏽#Pakistan #ImranKhanPUBGKholo — Hania Aamir (@realhaniahehe) July 27, 2020

Singer Asim Azhar said that its not just about a game but about the digital future of Pakistan.

This is not just about a game, it is about the digital future of 🇵🇰 Every field will be affected. I am a victim of the ridiculous ban we had to face on YouTube for 5 years. We are again at the same stage. Please don’t let it happen again, sir @ImranKhanPTI 🙌🏽 #ImranKhanPUBGKholo — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) July 27, 2020

Ishqiya star Feroze Khan tweeted that he has no clue who is advising the government.

– I really have no clue who is advising the government.

Here stray dogs are killed stray cats are raped and #PUBG gets a ban….

I was thinking Imran khan government to be more responsive to such stuff. Basic life security. @ImranKhanPTI — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) July 28, 2020

Singer Shamoon Ismail called banning a medieval practice.

“When someone in power bans a way of life, an ideology or simply a platform that they don’t agree with or benefit from, they set a precedent for generations to come to do the same. Thus discouraging talks & differences. And encouraging intolerance,” he tweeted.

Banning is a medieval practice. When someone in power bans a way of life, an ideology or simply a platform that they don't agree with or benefit from, they set a precedent for generations to come to do the same. Thus discouraging talks & differences. And encouraging intolerance. — Shamoon (@ShamoonIsmail) July 27, 2020

