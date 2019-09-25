Web Analytics
Celebrities express grief over earthquake in Azad Kashmir, other cities

Condolences pour in after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Azad Jammu & Kashmir and some other cities of Pakistan. Celebrities reacted to the tragedy and expressed their concern.

Actress Armeena Khan took to Twitter and said her thoughts and prayers goes out to the victims.

She was also concerned about the people and scale of damage in occupied Kashmir due to the calamity.

Singer Asim Azhar requested people to pray for the affectees.

Reacting to a photo of the after-effects of the earthquake, actor Yasir Hussain shared on Instagram that it’s saddening to see the horrific condition of a canal he learnt swimming in. He prayed for mercy on his village in Azad Kashmir.

Cricketers Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Shadab Khan and Waqar Younis also commiserated with those affected by the massive earthquake.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan announced to donate his match fees from Pakistan vs Srilanka series to his Kashmiri brother and sisters in need.

Apart from the valley, tremors were felt in major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and various others on Tuesday. The earthquake has claimed 30 lives while more than 450 reported being injured so far in AJK.

