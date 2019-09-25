Celebrities express grief over earthquake in Azad Kashmir, other cities

Condolences pour in after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Azad Jammu & Kashmir and some other cities of Pakistan. Celebrities reacted to the tragedy and expressed their concern.

Actress Armeena Khan took to Twitter and said her thoughts and prayers goes out to the victims.

My thoughts and prayers for the victims of the earthquake. The images coming out are so shocking. Please stay safe everyone #earthquake — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) September 24, 2019

She was also concerned about the people and scale of damage in occupied Kashmir due to the calamity.

And we don’t know the scale of the damage in Jammu Kashmir yet due to the comms blackout. May ALL the victims be safe. — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) September 24, 2019

Singer Asim Azhar requested people to pray for the affectees.

Ya Allah Khair 🙏🏽 Please continue to pray for everyone. #earthquake — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 24, 2019

Reacting to a photo of the after-effects of the earthquake, actor Yasir Hussain shared on Instagram that it’s saddening to see the horrific condition of a canal he learnt swimming in. He prayed for mercy on his village in Azad Kashmir.

Cricketers Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Shadab Khan and Waqar Younis also commiserated with those affected by the massive earthquake.

Very tragic news about the earthquake, please help the affected people wholeheartedly. My prayers are with everyone affected and victims. May Allah bless us all🤲 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 24, 2019

I wish & pray safety for everyone. Quite a jolt it was.

اللہ پاک سب کو اپنی امان میں رکھیں۔ آمین#earthquake #pakistan — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 24, 2019

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan announced to donate his match fees from Pakistan vs Srilanka series to his Kashmiri brother and sisters in need.

I pledge to donate all my match fees from the #PAKvSL series to the ppl affected by the #earthquake in Pakistan today. Let’s try to help our brothers and sisters in need. — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 24, 2019

Apart from the valley, tremors were felt in major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and various others on Tuesday. The earthquake has claimed 30 lives while more than 450 reported being injured so far in AJK.

