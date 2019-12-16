Celebrities remember APS attack victims on fifth anniversary

It’s been five years since the heart-wrenching #APSAttack in Peshawar and memory of the deadly attack, local celebs took to Twitter to pay tribute to the 140 young lives lost.

The Twitter trend list this morning is a reminder that there’s no way of lessening the pain.

Mahira Khan, a mother herself, tweeted “Will not.. can not, ever forget.”

Will not.. can not, ever forget. May this world never have to see a tragedy as big as this. #APS #APSPeshawar pic.twitter.com/u03jJZBy2P — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) December 16, 2019

Veteran actor Faysal Qureshi also echoed the same sentiment.

نا بھولیں ھیں نہ بھولنے دیں گیں #APSPeshawar pic.twitter.com/qAAfPBx9FR — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) December 16, 2019

Recalling the horrific tragedy, actress Mansha Pasha said “children who should have been busy studying, lose their lives to terror.”

Words fall short to describe the pain, anguish, confusion and despair of that day as we witnessed children who should have been busy studying, lose their lives to terror.

We can never forget it. The horror of it. #BlackDay #APSPeshawar — manshapasha (@manshapasha) December 16, 2019

Film actor Bilal Ashraf prayed for all those who lost their lives and shared a quote “The smallest coffins are the heaviest.”

12-16.14 A day we will never ever forget. Prayers for all those who lost their lives. #APSAttack pic.twitter.com/G1MVa6ujXG — Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) December 16, 2019

Activist and actress Nadia Jamil also paid her respects to the victims of the attack, most of whom were kids.

