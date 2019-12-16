Web Analytics
Celebrities remember APS attack victims on fifth anniversary

APS attack Celebrities

It’s been five years since the heart-wrenching #APSAttack in Peshawar and memory of the deadly attack, local celebs took to Twitter to pay tribute to the 140 young lives lost.

The Twitter trend list this morning is a reminder that there’s no way of lessening the pain.

Mahira Khan,  a mother herself, tweeted “Will not.. can not, ever forget.”

Veteran actor Faysal Qureshi also echoed the same sentiment.

Recalling the horrific tragedy, actress Mansha Pasha said “children who should have been busy studying, lose their lives to terror.”

Film actor Bilal Ashraf prayed for all those who lost their lives and shared a quote “The smallest coffins are the heaviest.”

Activist and actress Nadia Jamil also paid her respects to the victims of the attack, most of whom were kids.

