Celebrities show us how to rock the saree trend this summer

Saree is an evergreen fashion statement. The beautiful and simplistic nine yards continue to be one of the most significant trends this summer as well.

Pakistani celebs draped sarees, bringing their ace fashion game forward and hinting that this should be a must-have staple in your wardrobe.

Here’s a round-up of our divas showing us how to pull off the ‘saree look’:

Iqra Aziz

The Qurban actor stunned in a black and baby pink saree and she accessorized it the right way—pairing it up with a traditional choker to oomph her attire.

Sonya Hussyn

The fashionista effortlessly pulled off the saree look with some bangles, minimalist henna and traditional Peshawari chappals on Eid. To beat the Karachi heat, she decided to tie her hair in a bun.

Syeda Hira Mani

Do Bol fame seems to be loving sarees lately, her Instagram feed is a proof of that. From rocking a white classic saree to pairing it up with an organza blouse to sporting a print on print saree look, Hira shows us the possibilities are endless.

Zara Noor Abbas

The starlet decided to don something different to break the monotony for Parey Hut Love promotions. She stepped out in a saree quite a few times, from a chic saree with a music pattern to wearing her mother’s saree, Zara knows how to pull off this trend.

