Celebrities wish fans Eid Mubarak

As the Muslims across the globe celebrate Eidul Fitr, celebrities sent out greetings to their fans on the auspicious occasion.

Pakistani and Bollywood heartthrobs were among those who wished their followers Eid Mubarak – an Arabic phrase meaning “Blessed Eid” – on social media platforms.

T 3185 – Eid Mubarak .. love peace and prosperity among all .. !🙏❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/PA9fSAyXy5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2019

To peace, happiness, prosperity and joy to you and your families. Eid Mubarak — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 5, 2019

Eid Mubarak all to you and your family! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 4, 2019

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the globe.

Special love & squishy hugs to everyone back home in Pakistan 🇵🇰 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️✨✨✨#EIDMUBARAK 🌙

Alhumdulillah!

Wish you all a blessed, peaceful & full of love Meethi Eid! — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) June 5, 2019

Wishing you all a very happy, blessed and prosperous Eid. Sending you all lots of love and prayers! #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/lSTwgcU5QH — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) June 4, 2019

View this post on Instagram EID MUBARAK A post shared by Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) on Jun 4, 2019 at 10:03pm PDT

