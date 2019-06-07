Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with full zeal and traditional fervour across the country. The festival marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan. The celebrations are marked by special prayers, scrumptious feasts and Eid greetings.

Like everyone, celebs are also celebrating the auspicious occasion and brought their A-game to the mix by donning dazzling attires.

Be it the classic shalwar kameez , elaborate pishwas or ghararas, and waist coats the celebs stunned in a wide range of colours from vibrant hues to pastels.

Let’s take a look at what Pakistani celebrities wore this Eid!

Chalawa actor Zara Noor Abbas dazzled in a fuchsia pink Shalwar suit with gota work. Her golden khussas and jhumkis definitely amped-up her outfit. While her partner, Asad Siddiqui went for the classic white Kurta Shalwar.

Model Rabia Butt opted for the power colour red despite the scorching heat and we love her look.

Even actress Maya Ali didn’t shy away from making a statement in red and accessorized her outfit with bangles.

Singer Asim Azhar chose to wear an eye-catching teal outfit and we absolutely approve of this colour.

Known for his good-looks and quirky captions, Osman Khalid Butt carried the waist-coat quite well rocking the traditional avatar.

Considering its summers. many celebrities stuck to dreamy pastel colours and looked classy. Power couple Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane stunned in shades of white and ivory. Urwa donned a pishwas with intricate embroidery and her radiant smile can warm anyone’s heart.

Long is in and is the look for Eid. Hania Aamir exudes old world charm in this organza attire giving us some serious desi girl goals.

The epitome of grace and talent Saba Qamar Zaman kept it simply and classy in white and gold with traditional gold jhumkis.

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat looked gorgeous in a mint green outfit.

These celebrity looks will definitely inspire you.

Comments

comments