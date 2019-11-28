Celebrity travelogues to take holiday inspiration from

When celebrities are not working, they make the most of their free time and what better way could be than jetting off for a mini-vacation.

As 2019 is coming to an end, some of our local stars are enjoying traveling and their travelogues can inspire you to choose your next holiday destination.

Mushk Kaleem’s mini getaway to Nathiagali

Model Mushk Kaleem decided to enjoy a mini getaway and headed to Gali’s End—an exclusive mountain resort offering spectacular panoramic views of the hills of Kalabagh, Dunga Gali, Nathia Gali, Changla Gali, Ayubia, and at a distance, Islamabad. She posted a beautiful photo on Instagram surrounded by lush green trees and mountains at the back.

Mawra Hocane’s Kashmir vacation

Until recently, the starlet was spotted having a gala time enjoying the scenic views in one of the most gorgeous valleys, Kashmir. Mawra opted to chill by Banjosa Lake in Rawalakot and kept her fans updated about her trip.

Her picture taken in Khai Gala in a bright yellow scarf is sure to brighten up your day.

Sadaf Kanwal’s getaway to Dubai

The model jetted off to Dubai to soak some sun as winter is almost here in Pakistan. Sadaf shared a perfect golden-hour shot enjoying the calm breeze while exploring the Daria Island. Donning a silky teel dress and chic shades paired up with a stylish bag, she served major holiday-wear goals.

Minal Khan’s Europe trip

The actress recently returned from an amazing Europe trip with her friend covering Berlin, Belgium, Netherlands and Spain. Minal shared picturesque shots giving us major holiday goals. From visiting beaches in Barcelona to heritage sites to posing infront of pretty Ferris wheels, she made the most of her trip.

Her fashion game was on point as she opted for minimal yet chic looks so you can definitely take a cue from her.

