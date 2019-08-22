Celebs express concern over Amazon rainforest fire

The Amazon rain forest in northern Brazil has been burning for more than two weeks now and it is responsible for 20% of the world’s oxygen. Celebrities around the world shared their concerns on social media.

The fire is so intense that you can see the smoke from space and it plunged Brazilian city, Sao Paulo into darkness during the day on Monday. Images of the world’s largest rainforest burning are doing rounds on social media highlighting the alarming situation.

People are trending #PrayfortheAmazon, #Amazonfire on Twitter to bring the world’s attention to this climate emergency.

Many celebrities spoke out about the fire including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Kendall Jenner, Armeena Khan and Yasir Hussian.

Taking to Instagram, the Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio reposted a post from an environmentalist in which he highlighted that basically the lungs of the world has been on for the last 16 days but there’s no media coverage.

Actor and activist Armeena Khan tweeted “Okay on a different note guys, the “lungs” of the earth are on fire. If the Amazon goes, we the humans will go. This is THE biggest emergency and we are all oblivious. Why the hell is no mainstream channel talking about this?”

Yasir Hussain shared a series of photos on Instagram stories to highlight the issue.

American singer Demi Lovato urged people to spread awareness about one of the world’s most important ecosystem. Hollywood actress and singer Ariana Grande posted photos of the fire on her Instagram stories as well.

Meanwhile, British actress Jamila Jameel wants to help the firefighters who are risking their lives to save Amazon.

The Amazon is a vital carbon store that slows down the pace of global warming. It is also home to about three million species of plants and animals, and one million indigenous people.

