Celebs extend heartfelt Ramadan greetings to all

As Muslims around the world welcome the holy month of Ramadan, our local stars wished their fans and followers a Happy Ramadan.

Actress Hareem Farooq took to Instagram to share that Ramadan Kareem is her favourite month. Sharing her thoughts about Friday, she said its a special one as its the last day before the holy month starts.

“Obviously unfortunately we won’t be able to celebrate like before but im pretty sure that beautiful sense of a harmonious community will still be there, the abundance of kindness and generosity will still be there and most importantly tolerance and love will be there,” the starlet wrote.

Hareem hopes and prays that in this difficult time people are able to look past the negatives and enjoy the limitless blessings of this month while staying at home.

Ali Kazmi reminded people “it’s not where you pray, it’s how you pray, with pure intentions and a clean heart!” He wished a blessed Ramadan to all: “May this blessed month bring much needed peace to your mind, body and soul at this time of uncertainty!” and urged them to be kind to others, stay home and stay safe.

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan shared a photo of him on social media and extended Ramadan greetings.

“Ramadan Kareem – A month of giving,” he wrote.

Sajal Aly also welcomed the holy month by baking a cake. She shared the photo on Instagram.

