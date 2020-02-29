Web Analytics
Celebs groove at Hassan Hayat Khan, Sadia Ghaffar’s dholki

Hassan Hayat Khan

Actress Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan’s dholki on Friday was a star-studded event with celebrities gracing the occasion with their presence.

Here’s what went down at the dholki:’

Celebs danced their heart out

Lovebirds Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain were spotted at the event dancing and enjoying the night.

Starlet Sajal Aly stunned in a black outfit who joined the couple in grooving on the dance floor on the beat Tou Mera Hero.

The happy couple

The bride-to-be donned a green lehenga while her fiance kept things simple in a sherwani.

Beautiful Couple

Stars spotted 

Saboor Aly and actress Kinza Hashmi were in attendance too. Aiman and Minal Khan made an appearance on the occasion too.

Sajal Aly Minal Khan

Iqra Aziz

Friendship goals

Sadia

 

Loved-up photos

Iqra & Yasir

Aiman Khan

Asad Siddiqui Grand selfie

Grand Selfi

 

 

