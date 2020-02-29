Celebs groove at Hassan Hayat Khan, Sadia Ghaffar’s dholki

Actress Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan’s dholki on Friday was a star-studded event with celebrities gracing the occasion with their presence.

Here’s what went down at the dholki:’

Celebs danced their heart out

Lovebirds Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain were spotted at the event dancing and enjoying the night.

Starlet Sajal Aly stunned in a black outfit who joined the couple in grooving on the dance floor on the beat Tou Mera Hero.

The happy couple

The bride-to-be donned a green lehenga while her fiance kept things simple in a sherwani.

Stars spotted

Saboor Aly and actress Kinza Hashmi were in attendance too. Aiman and Minal Khan made an appearance on the occasion too.

Friendship goals

Loved-up photos

Grand selfie

