Celebs groove at Hassan Hayat Khan, Sadia Ghaffar’s dholki
Actress Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan’s dholki on Friday was a star-studded event with celebrities gracing the occasion with their presence.
Here’s what went down at the dholki:’
Celebs danced their heart out
Lovebirds Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain were spotted at the event dancing and enjoying the night.
Starlet Sajal Aly stunned in a black outfit who joined the couple in grooving on the dance floor on the beat Tou Mera Hero.
The happy couple
The bride-to-be donned a green lehenga while her fiance kept things simple in a sherwani.
Stars spotted
Saboor Aly and actress Kinza Hashmi were in attendance too. Aiman and Minal Khan made an appearance on the occasion too.
Friendship goals
Loved-up photos
Grand selfie