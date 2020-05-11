Mother’s Day: Celebs honour their mothers with endearing posts

This year, many people including celebrities celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday from a distance due to the lockdown imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic in different parts of the world.

They, however, left no stone unturned to make their mothers feel special on this day. Social media was filled with tributes and endearing posts by our stars to show affection and pen down their feelings.

Here’s how celebs wished their mothers on the occasion:

Osman Khalid Butt shared a throwback childhood photo with her late mother.

Maya Ali baked a scrumptious rainbow cake for her mother.

Zara Noor Abbas penned down a heartfelt note for her mother and veteran actress Asma Abbas.

Ali Kazmi paid tribute to the powerful and inspiring women in his life; his mother, mother-in-law, wife and sister.

Makeup artist Natasha Khalid shared a beautiful note and said “motherhood is not exclusive to women who give us birth. There are many of those who aid and assist in nurturing us, in sponsoring our becoming the very best versions of ourselves.”

Yasir Hussain remembered his late mother who passed away seven years ago on Mother’s Day. He emphasized the key to become successful in life is to earn your mother’s prayers.

Syra Yusuf honoured the bravest and most patient woman she knows: her mom.

Ayeza Khan celebrated the day with her mother and daughter Hoorain. “Nothing beats hearing ‘I love you, Mommy'” she wrote.

Azaan Sami Khan shared a picture with his Amma Zeba Bakhtiar from his first day of school and said he loves her.

Adnan Siddiqui shared he misses saying “Ammi” out loud as his late mother passed away years ago.

Singer Abdullah Qureshi dedicated a song to his mother which he wrote himself.

Hareem Farooq wrote a lengthy letter for her mother to let her and the world know what she means to her. The actress said she is her pride and an inspiration.

Sajal Aly paid homage to her mother-in-low, Samra Raza Mir by drawing a sketch of her.

She also shared a precious childhood photo featuring her late mama and siblings.

Mehwish Hayat said for her everyday is Mother’s Day.

As clichéd as it sounds, for me everyday is Mother’s Day. Thank you for being a strong independent woman who stood against all odds. Whatever I am today, it’s bcoz of you. I am nothing but your true reflection. Love you till infinity! Happy #MothersDay ! ♥️🤱🏻 pic.twitter.com/mANKrHNxwV — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) May 10, 2020

