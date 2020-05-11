Mother’s Day: Celebs honour their mothers with endearing posts
This year, many people including celebrities celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday from a distance due to the lockdown imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic in different parts of the world.
They, however, left no stone unturned to make their mothers feel special on this day. Social media was filled with tributes and endearing posts by our stars to show affection and pen down their feelings.
Here’s how celebs wished their mothers on the occasion:
Osman Khalid Butt shared a throwback childhood photo with her late mother.
Maya Ali baked a scrumptious rainbow cake for her mother.
Meri pyari Amma…❤️ My strength, my peace, my blessing, my happiness, my inspiration and my hero. I wish I could be even one percent as strong as you are. I am nothing without you, no matter how old I get,I will always want you to stand by my side. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there who love their children unconditionally and do not expect anything in return… love you Amma 😘
Zara Noor Abbas penned down a heartfelt note for her mother and veteran actress Asma Abbas.
My peace. My heaven. My shelter. My roof. The one I look upto. The one I am afraid to lose. The one who inspires me. The one who shapes me. Teaches me. Paves me. My mirror. My Amma. And so many Ammas in the world who do so much in such little capacities or just because they are Ammas. Because that is a super power on its own. I love you all ❤️
Ali Kazmi paid tribute to the powerful and inspiring women in his life; his mother, mother-in-law, wife and sister.
Happy Mother’s Day ❤️ to these amazing, powerhouse women in my life and to all the wonder women around the world 🌎 Thank you for being YOU, so people around you could grow to be their best selves! Starting from the left is my Wife, Mom, Sis and Mom in law…..One I’m so happy is not my mom, one I’m the happiest is my mom, one has pretty much been my mom and one is more my mom than even her own daughters 🙃🥳! The world may stop but you all never do and we appreciate, adore and awed by all you do everyday!! We can never repay you but can start by doing the dishes after iftaar today 😉 Come on gentlemen let’s get to it! #happymothersday #gratefulsonhusbandbrothersoninlaw 🙏🏽 #livelaughlovelife #thankyou
Makeup artist Natasha Khalid shared a beautiful note and said “motherhood is not exclusive to women who give us birth. There are many of those who aid and assist in nurturing us, in sponsoring our becoming the very best versions of ourselves.”
Beyond all things infinite is the love of a Mother. That said, Motherhood, as an expression, is not exclusive to the women who give us birth. There are many of those who aid & assist in nurturing us, in sponsoring our becoming the very best versions of ourselves. For as far back as I can remember, I have been surrounded by my Mothers. Yes, plural! The reason why I say ‘Mothers’ is because I haven’t been brought up by just the woman who gave birth to me. My Khalas have been there for me every step of the way. Whilst some have nurtured me like a child, others have loved me like an equal. Starting from my Queen; my Huma Ji; to my Mina Khala, Tina Khala, Nado Khala, Amo Khala and my Sonoo❤️. I have loved them all & have enjoyed the privilege of their unqualified love. From helping my Mother when I was born and being by her side, to helping me become the woman I am today, my Khalas have played a significant role in my life. They have witnessed all my firsts. A testament to their love for me is seen in the way Mina Khala & Tinoo Khala cared for me after I gave birth to Noor. From Noor’s first bath (given by Minoo Khala & Tinoo Khala) to bathing me for the first time after my delivery, to staying up nights with me, to diaper changes, to feeding me with their hands, to pampering me rotten every single day. They have been there from the moment I tried to crawl, to now helping Noor do the same. And my three younger Khalas, who even though are more or less the same age, have always been little mommies. Loving me, spoiling me and now my Noor as well. I’ve always been surrounded by so much love and no divides. Kudos to our elders for making that possible. I adore you in a way that cannot be expressed. You guys are my strength, my warriors, my heart. @minahasanofficial @naziaejazstudio @highergroundbyaamnah @sonyaejaz #mothers #allheart #mylifelines #happymothersday #couldntdonothingwithoutthem #celebratethemeveryday #natashabeautybeat #natashabeautymakeupart
Yasir Hussain remembered his late mother who passed away seven years ago on Mother’s Day. He emphasized the key to become successful in life is to earn your mother’s prayers.
7 saal pehly aaj k din hamari amma is jahan e fani se rukhsat ho gaeen. mother’s day pe amma ki death aisa hi hai jesy valentine’s day pe aap ka breakup ho jae balky us se bohot zyada bura. kyon k zindagi mai sab kuch dobara mil sakta hai magar maa baap aik hi bar milty hain jo bilawajah bemaqsad har wakt aap se pyar karty hain. wesy toh har roz magar specialy aaj ka poora din apni maa k sath guzaren. us maa k sath jisny aap ko paida kia hai us maa k sath nahi jisky phone aany pe aap ki ammi kehti hain “KIS MAA KA PHONE HAI ?” khush rahen aur most importantly apni maa ko khush rakhen . ps: agar aap mai koi talent nahi aur kamyaab hona chahty hain toh maa ki dua se behtar kuch nahi . 😍🥰 love you Amma ❤️
Syra Yusuf honoured the bravest and most patient woman she knows: her mom.
Ayeza Khan celebrated the day with her mother and daughter Hoorain. “Nothing beats hearing ‘I love you, Mommy'” she wrote.
Azaan Sami Khan shared a picture with his Amma Zeba Bakhtiar from his first day of school and said he loves her.
Happy Mother’s Day Amma….also found my first day of school picture (please notice the suppppper high shorts) and one of the first letters I wrote to Santa when I started writing where I’m obviously a cricket fan but why wicket keeping gloves bro you’re probably 5. Love you Amma ❤️🙏🏻 PS Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers out there!
Adnan Siddiqui shared he misses saying “Ammi” out loud as his late mother passed away years ago.
I miss saying “Ammi” out loud. It’s been many years – decades – since she left us, but the sense of having a mother, of someone whose wisdom, no matter how old you get, is the only wisdom you really seek, never goes away. To sit in your mother’s feet and to ask her opinion is really another way of asking her to bless you. To bless you with her love; to bless you with her protection. My Ammi used to make crispy parathas for me, light and translucent. No one has ever been able to make those parathas. She used to flip them over in the plate with a smile. When I think of her smile, a secret smile, I feel closer to her. Someone once told me I have my mother’s eyes. I think I do. Sometimes when I I laugh, I see her flash for a moment before my eyes. She is wearing a cotton sari and looking peacefully out into the world. This is how I like to remember her. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in the world. ❤️
Singer Abdullah Qureshi dedicated a song to his mother which he wrote himself.
Hareem Farooq wrote a lengthy letter for her mother to let her and the world know what she means to her. The actress said she is her pride and an inspiration.
Meri pyari Maa jaani, On this special day im going to shamelessly write a lengthy letter to you here because i want the whole world to know what you mean to me, to us. So here goes. For as long as i can remember i’ve seen you unconditionally love, nourish, nurture, encourage, support and protect both your daughters with a beautiful smile and grace. I’ve seen you selflessly sacrifice your own happiness, for your children’s growth, and your health to take care of us. I’ve seen you being our closest best friend and endlessly pray for us day and night. Maa jaani you are a remarkable woman. You’ve not just done justice to your role as a mother but have successfully managed to outshine in playing your role as a daughter, sister, daughter in law, wife, friend and a doctor. You have knowingly and unknowingly inspired us to have faith, be positive, kind, generous, loving, loyal, strong , brave, courageous and respectful no matter what. You, in true essence, have taught us the meaning of being an incredible woman. And now its our turn to take care of you in every step of your life, to sacrifice for your happiness, to be your pillar of strength like you’ve been ours and will remain forever. We’re grateful to you for for unconditional love and support and to Allah (SWT) for blessing us with an amazing mother like you. I love you to enfinity and beyond. You’re a huge inspiration for your daughters and thousands of others who know you. You are our pride Maa jani, always have always will be! We love you unconditionally. Aap ki pyari Heemu ❤️ Happy mother’s day to all the incredible mothers 💕 #happymothersday❤️ #theresnoonelikeyourmomanddad
Sajal Aly paid homage to her mother-in-low, Samra Raza Mir by drawing a sketch of her.
She also shared a precious childhood photo featuring her late mama and siblings.
Mehwish Hayat said for her everyday is Mother’s Day.
As clichéd as it sounds, for me everyday is Mother’s Day. Thank you for being a strong independent woman who stood against all odds. Whatever I am today, it’s bcoz of you. I am nothing but your true reflection. Love you till infinity! Happy #MothersDay ! ♥️🤱🏻 pic.twitter.com/mANKrHNxwV
— Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) May 10, 2020