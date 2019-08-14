Patriotic fervour runs high among celebs on Independence Day

Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day is being celebrated across the country with fervour and zeal as green and white colours dominate with national flags fluttering all around the country.

The time August 14 is being celebrated as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to express full support to Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

Decorated streets, people donning badges and national colour, numerous cultural activities and parades mark the day as celebrations which started from midnight are underway.

The spirit of freedom is in the air and Pakistani celebrities wished fellow Pakistanis. And, are showing their love and dedication towards their motherland in the best possible way. All social media platforms are full of patriotic posts.

Here’s how your favourite celebrities are celebrating the spirit of independence.

Mawra Hocane

Mustafa Zahid

Yeh jhanday mitti kay jhanday .. Yeh jayein onchay taaray tak .. Chaand kay par kinaray tak !! #PakIndependenceWithKashmir pic.twitter.com/dZaTE1Xw53 — Mustafa Zahid (@Mustafology) August 14, 2019

Rabia Butt

Amir Khan

Happy Pakistan Independence Day 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/lHnqNjPSwa — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 14, 2019

Sana Javed

Shaan Shahid

#letstakeanoathtogether Independence Day #letsrenewouroath no matter where we work , no matter who we are , let’s love Pakistan apart from our political ideologies our political divides we must unite for Pakistan and build it together 🇵🇰 — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) August 14, 2019

Ayesha Omar

Humayun Saeed

May Allah always protect our beautiful Pakistan! It is our home, it is our pride and no one but us can lead it towards prosperity with our unity, faith and discipline! Pakistan Zindabad!! pic.twitter.com/SYEzCYHD5U — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) August 13, 2019

Urwa Hocane

