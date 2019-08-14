Patriotic fervour runs high among celebs on Independence Day
Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day is being celebrated across the country with fervour and zeal as green and white colours dominate with national flags fluttering all around the country.
The time August 14 is being celebrated as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to express full support to Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.
Decorated streets, people donning badges and national colour, numerous cultural activities and parades mark the day as celebrations which started from midnight are underway.
The spirit of freedom is in the air and Pakistani celebrities wished fellow Pakistanis. And, are showing their love and dedication towards their motherland in the best possible way. All social media platforms are full of patriotic posts.
Here’s how your favourite celebrities are celebrating the spirit of independence.
Mawra Hocane
View this post on Instagram
The Green of my flag, the light of my Eyes 🇵🇰💫 Jeevay Pakistan!!!!! Happy 72nd my beautiful motherland, the world is yet to discover the magnificent wonder that you are but we know & we will not forget & most importantly we’ll not let the world forget or tell it otherwise. No More. No More❤️ I love love love love you my Pakistan! x P.S Get the Tee from @uxmofficial 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Mustafa Zahid
Yeh jhanday mitti kay jhanday .. Yeh jayein onchay taaray tak .. Chaand kay par kinaray tak !! #PakIndependenceWithKashmir pic.twitter.com/dZaTE1Xw53
— Mustafa Zahid (@Mustafology) August 14, 2019
Rabia Butt
View this post on Instagram
This August I decided to raise 2 flags. One of Pakistan and other one of jammu Kashmir. This Eid I decided not to celebrate Eid as it was ought to be. Yes according to sunnah, sacrifices were being made all over the country but no such celebrations because of on going rains/flooding in Karachi and the young deaths. May Allah bring the easiness in coming days. Ameen* Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 #RabiaButt
Amir Khan
Happy Pakistan Independence Day 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/lHnqNjPSwa
— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 14, 2019
Sana Javed
View this post on Instagram
Today, Pakistan is 72 years old. Our nation has endured endless pain over the past years but I am proud to say that I belong to this land because we are strong, determined and resilient. We are free and safe today because this nation has provided us with freedom; it has taught us the true meaning of Azaadi. I stand here proud today to call myself a Pakistani and my love for my nation will always remain unmatched. 🇵🇰 On this day, I also stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir who are not able to celebrate their freedom truly. My thoughts reach out to those people who are constantly suffering at the hands of the Indian government. May we all taste harmony and prosperity and live in a better future together. Happy Independence Day, Pakistan! #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰💚 #DildilPakistan #DilSayMeinNaydekhaPakistan #HamainpyarhaiPakistanSayDilJaanSay #PakistanStandsWithKashmir
Shaan Shahid
#letstakeanoathtogether Independence Day #letsrenewouroath no matter where we work , no matter who we are , let’s love Pakistan apart from our political ideologies our political divides we must unite for Pakistan and build it together 🇵🇰
— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) August 14, 2019
Ayesha Omar
Humayun Saeed
May Allah always protect our beautiful Pakistan! It is our home, it is our pride and no one but us can lead it towards prosperity with our unity, faith and discipline! Pakistan Zindabad!! pic.twitter.com/SYEzCYHD5U
— Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) August 13, 2019
Urwa Hocane