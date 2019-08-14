Web Analytics
Patriotic fervour runs high among celebs on Independence Day

Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day is being celebrated across the country with fervour and zeal as green and white colours dominate with national flags fluttering all around the country.

The time August 14 is being celebrated as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to express full support to Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

Decorated streets, people donning badges and national colour, numerous cultural activities and parades mark the day as celebrations which started from midnight are underway.

The spirit of freedom is in the air and Pakistani celebrities wished fellow Pakistanis. And, are showing their love and dedication towards their motherland in the best possible way. All social media platforms are full of patriotic posts.

Here’s how your favourite celebrities are celebrating the spirit of independence.

Mawra Hocane

Mustafa Zahid

Rabia Butt

Amir Khan

Sana Javed

Today, Pakistan is 72 years old. Our nation has endured endless pain over the past years but I am proud to say that I belong to this land because we are strong, determined and resilient. We are free and safe today because this nation has provided us with freedom; it has taught us the true meaning of Azaadi. I stand here proud today to call myself a Pakistani and my love for my nation will always remain unmatched. 🇵🇰 On this day, I also stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir who are not able to celebrate their freedom truly. My thoughts reach out to those people who are constantly suffering at the hands of the Indian government. May we all taste harmony and prosperity and live in a better future together.  Happy Independence Day, Pakistan! #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰💚 #DildilPakistan #DilSayMeinNaydekhaPakistan #HamainpyarhaiPakistanSayDilJaanSay #PakistanStandsWithKashmir

Shaan Shahid

Ayesha Omar

Humayun Saeed

Urwa Hocane

