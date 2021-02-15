Love is in the air: Celebs mark Valentine’s Day with love and roses

With a trove of celebrity marriages over the past year and Valentine’s Day falling on a weekend, let’s just say, love was definitely in the air for many of our celeb sweethearts!

From Minal Khan possibly getting engaged to her beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram to newly-weds Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal sharing adorable Valentine’s wishes for each other, this weekend was surely an exciting one for many.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Ahsan shared the ring that he put on Minal’s finger, which she proudly flaunted in the picture her other half shared.

Minal herself shared a picture with Ahsan, with a red balloon providing the perfect background, captioning it, “Love is in the air. Simple and sweet.”

Actor Armeena Khan, who tied the knot in 2020 with long-time beau Fesl Khan, also shared her love-filled day with followers on Instagram. Khan posted pictures of herself with her husband dressed for the night. She also received quite the flowers from her family!

Iqra Aziz had a special message for her husband Yasir Hussain. “For me, every day is a valentine’s day with you. My Forever Love,” she wrote, sharing pictures with Hussain. Aziz was also seen planting an adorable kiss on her husband’s cheek in one picture.

Hussain on the other hand kept his humorous streak going, and chose to wish his ‘single’ neighbor instead. “Happy Valentine’s day to my neighbor. Kyon k woh kai saal se shadeed single hai (Because he’s been single for way too long.),” he wrote.

“Mai aur Iqra toh Mashallah roz hi love you love you karty hi rehty hain (Iqra and I say I love you to each other every day),” he added.

And how could Falak Shabbir miss out on Valentine’s Day to shower his lady-love, Sarah Khan, with oodles of affection? This time around, he chose a heartwarming quote by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to express his feelings.

“The prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Said When a husband and wife look at each other with love ALLAH looks at both of them with mercy – Sahih Bukhari,” he wrote.

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal, who got married earlier in 2020 amid much controversy, celebrated their day with stunning flower deliveries. Kanwal was seen posing with her Valentine’s flowers, courtesy of her Valentine, on Sabzwari’s Instagram stories.

Sabzwari was also seen with a rose in Kanwal’s story.

Sana Javed took to Instagram to shower love on her husband Umair Jaswal, who also dedicated a post to his wife. “Today and every day,” wrote Jaswal, while Javed wrote, “Always and forever.”

Can you say, ‘aww’?

Hamza Ali Abbasi also seemed to shower his wife Naimal Khawar Abbasi with roses on the special day, as evident from Khawar’s Instagram story!

On the other hand, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt chose to keep it low-key this year, sharing pictures from their 2020 escapade to Turkey on Aiman’s birthday. “To love is to live and to live is to love. Fill your life with an abundance of love, cherish every moment. And keep living, because life needs to be celebrated!” wrote Aiman.

