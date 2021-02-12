Celebs rally behind Naseebo Lal and PSL anthem ‘Groove Mera’

Days after the Pakistan Super League dropped its anthem, Groove Mera, and ignited incessant debates about its ‘groove’, celebs have come to the defense of the song and Naseebo Lal who features on it.

The veteran singer Lal, who sang the song alongside youngsters Aima Baig and Young Stunners, was trolled heavily following the release of the song – in addition to the song itself being trashed by many, including former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar.

However, after a video of Lal breaking down in tears over getting the opportunity to sing an anthem for Pakistan went viral, many have come out to lend their support to her.

Actor Faysal Qureshi was one of the firsts to hand some reality checks to internet trolls, tweeting, “When will we learn to take things in perspective and react accordingly?”

He urged people to ‘go with the spirit of sports’ and to enjoy little things. “I personally think Naseebo Lal who is very popular with masses will Rock the stadium with her ‘groove’ and high notes,” he added.

When will we learn to take things in perspective and react accordingly . Song getting hate ? Lets go with the spirit of sports and celebrate little things . I personally think Naseebo Lal who is very popular with masses will Rock the stadium with her 'groove' and high notes . — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) February 11, 2021

Actor Adnan Siddiqui echoed his sentiments, saying, “Least we can do for our artists is respect them. It’s very easy to be keyboard warriors and shred someone’s hard work to pieces.”

He chastised people for being ‘ungrateful’ and forgetting ‘all the melodious songs’ that are Lal’s contribution to our industry. “#GrooveMera doesn’t deserve to be trolled like this,” he said.

Least we can do for our artists is respect them. It’s very easy to be keyboard warriors and shred someone’s hard work to pieces. How ungrateful to forget so conveniently all the melodious songs Naseebo Lal has given us. #groovemera doesn’t deserve to be trolled like this🙏🏽 — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) February 10, 2021

Earlier, after Akhtar’s rant about the song gained traction, many others called him out for his harsh remarks, including Farhan Saeed and Anoushey Ashraf. “Oh dear, this is in bad taste. One thing to not like a song, another thing to run down artists, musicians this way,” said Ashraf on Instagram.

“Difference of opinion is welcome, degrading someone’s work isn’t,” she added.

Saeed, on the other hand, branded Akhtar’s comments as ‘stupid’. “It’s his opinion, that’s ok! He has the right, but that’s a stupid opinion is what is my opinion,” he said, adding, “This song will be a winner in the stadiums, mark it!”

